Dudley woman sentenced and handed hefty court bill for illegal dog breeding

By Sunil Midda

A Dudley woman has been sentenced for illegally breeding and selling dogs, and ordered to pay almost £8,000 in costs.

Charlene Robinson, 33, of Bryans Avenue in Wolverhampton, received a two-year conditional discharge at Dudley Magistrates' Court earlier this week, following a case brought to the court by Dudley Council’s Environmental Health team.

