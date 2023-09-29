Dudley woman sentenced and handed hefty court bill for illegal dog breeding

Charlene Robinson, 33, of Bryans Avenue in Wolverhampton, received a two-year conditional discharge at Dudley Magistrates' Court earlier this week, following a case brought to the court by Dudley Council’s Environmental Health team.
A Dudley woman has been sentenced for illegally breeding and selling dogs, and ordered to pay almost £8,000 in costs.
