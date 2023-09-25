Public inquiry to start on compulsory purchase of land in Dudley town centre for new transport interchange

Dudley Interchange should be completed in 2023

Council bosses submitted a plan to the Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Houses and Communities to purchase land in Birdcage Walk, adjacent to the present bus station site which is already the second busiest in the region.

Farmfoods closed this week and will be one of a number of buildings bulldozed to make way for the new £24m bus and tram interchange, with work set to start later this year.

An aerial view of Dudley Bus Station taken in 2014.

The planning application, which was first made last year said: "This would authorise Dudley Council to acquire compulsory the land and new rights over land referred to for the purposes of developing a modern bus station, as part of a new new public transport interchange in Dudley town centre.

"It would deliver integrated transport improvements and improved landscaped public realm and associated highway improvement works.

"These would contribute to the promotion and improvement of the economic, social and environmental well being of the acquiring authority's area."

But the closure of Farmfoods was last month described by one councillor as 'another blow for Dudley town centre.'

Councillor Cathryn Bayton told the Express and Star: "My issues is that nothing ever replaces businesses that close down. We always lose more than we gain her in terms of investment.

"Having said that the bus interchange will be welcome as it is in real need of an upgrade."

The inquiry will take place at The Village Hotel on Tuesday, October 3 starting at 10am and is expected to last for two days.

A copy of the order and related maps can be viewed at Dudley Council Plus offices, 259 Castle Street Dudley in normal working hours or viewed online at www.dudley.gov.uk/residents/compulsory-purchase-orders-cpos.