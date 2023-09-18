Service helps to remember those who fell defending their country

A community came together to remember those from the region who gave their lives to defend their country.

The Mayor of Dudley, Councillor Andrea Goddard lays a wreath during Battle of Britain service. Photo: Jonathan Hipkiss Photography
The service was held on Sunday, September 17 to commemorate the borough’s Battle of Britain heroes at the Cenotaph on Ednam Road in Dudley.

It was attended by the Mayor of Dudley and other council representatives including the leader of Dudley Council and cabinet member for highways and environment, along with representatives from the Royal Air Force Association.

Wreaths were laid at the cenotaph at Coronation Gardens in Dudley and a one minute silence was held.

Councillor Andrea Goddard, Mayor of Dudley, said: "It was an honour to lay a wreath in memory of those who fought in the Battle of Britain and won one of the most important victories of World War Two.

"They fought for the freedom of our country and future generations, which I believe we should be ever thankful for.

"Thank you to everyone who came along to our service to pay their respects."

