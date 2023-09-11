Pet lovers join poignant walk in memory of their lost four-legged friends

The memorial walk was held at Baggeridge Country Park on Sunday morning. Pet owners walked their current dogs and remembered the lost animals with poignant and heartfelt pictures and messages.

It was organised by Dignipets, a mobile veterinary service specialising in hospice and end-of-life care which has branches across the Midlands including Stourbridge and Dudley.

The walk involved people who had used Dignipets in the past or ones who just wanted to come together to remember their beloved pets including dogs, cats and guinea-pigs.

Many walked with pictures of them on t-shirts and others wrote messages which were on display or hanging from trees – staff from Dignipets were also on hand to talk to them and share memories of their own pets

Clyde the dog wears a picture of Sparkle

It is the third year the event has been held at Baggeridge and one of the organisers, Merel Taall said it was a great turnout.

She said: “It was a chance for pet lovers to get together and get some exercise with their pets and remember the ones they have lost.

“We deal with seriously ill pets every day or those at the end of their lives and know how much they mean to people and how much it affects them when they pass.

“The walk has become an annual event and was originally organised to share their experiences if they wanted too or just contemplate their loss quietly.