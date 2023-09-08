Dudley residents urged to have their say on Portersfield regeneration project

Cavendish House was demolished in 2020

Located on the grounds of the former Cavendish House building which was demolished in 2020, the Portersfield site could benefit from a multi-million pound private investment.

Plans could include a significant housing development in addition to improved walking and cycling routes.

Dudley Council is hosting three opportunities for people to have their say on proposals in the next week, starting with a drop-in session at Dudley Library on Saturday taking place from 10am until 2pm.

There will also be an in-person session at Dudley Town Hall on Monday evening from 6pm to 8pm, as well as a virtual session on Tuesday from 6.30pm to 7.30pm.

Dudley Council leader, councillor Patrick Harley, said: "The regeneration of this brownfield site in Dudley town centre could create hundreds of homes, provide exciting new leisure opportunities, and create up to 500 jobs to support the local economy.

"We’re keen to hear people’s views on these plans and I encourage residents to come along and have their say at one of our drop-in consultation sessions."

Places can be booked on the sessions by emailing samantha.south@dudley.gov.uk

People can have their say about the project until the consultation period ends on September 20 by visiting the Regenerating Dudley website.

More information about the regeneration proposals for the project is also available on the website in a range of formats, including easy read, large print and audio versions.