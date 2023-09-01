Contractors to move off Crooked House site as 'Ceremony of the Locks' due to be held tomorrow

How The Crooked House pub looked shortly before it was flattened

Putnam Construction Services has been carrying out the work, which has included sorting, cleaning and stacking the bricks.

South Staffordshire Council has been closely monitoring the work at the site in Himley.

The authority previously confirmed that an agreement had been reached that the bricks would remain on site, and that the foundations and slabs will remain to assist the council's future investigations.

Dudley North MP Marco Longhi said he had now been informed by South Staffordshire Council that the contractors were planning to move off site on Friday.

Workers stacking up bricks from the pub at the site which will now be preserved

He said council officers had attended the site on Wednesday to assess materials and were "pleased to note the number of bricks that had been saved and stored".

He added: "The council was also pleased to note that in places there is some semblance of structure left along with the cellars, which the council is keen to preserve and which the contractors have left 'as is'.

"Putnam have confirmed that once they have finished on site they no longer have any responsibility for the site, so the council is seeking clarification from the owner and his representatives about the measures they will be putting in place to maintain the security of the site."

A South Staffordshire Council spokesman said: "Council officers visited the Crooked House site on Wednesday to evaluate the work being carried out by contractors as part of our ongoing commitment to secure the bricks on site.

"Over 25,000 bricks have been salvaged from the Crooked House and these have been cleaned and are being stored on pallets in secure storage containers on site. By comparison, the average UK house is constructed from 7,000 to 15,000 bricks.

"The contractors have been instructed by the owners to clear the site of any remaining debris and materials to ensure site safety.

"Now that the contractors have finished their work on site, the continuing safety and security of the site will rest with the owners. We are in regular contact with the Health and Safety Executive and building control, and we would ask again that people do not breach the fencing or attempt to go on site as it remains in private ownership and is potentially unsafe.

"We still have an active and ongoing investigation, and we remain in contact with the site owners and their representatives."

It comes as singer-songwriter Jonny Cole is due to perform at the Crooked House site tomorrow at a ceremony to mark the end of the palletisation of the bricks.

The ceremony will see the contractors at the Crooked House and the demonstrators both place locks on the containers storing the original bricks of the building to secure them from theft.

The ceremony is at midday, followed by entertainment from Mr Cole, with people urged not to drive to the site where possible as parking is limited.

The Crooked House burned down on August 5 and was totally demolished without permission two days later, with Staffordshire Police treating the fire as arson.

The police force's investigations continue, while South Staffordshire Council is carrying out its own probe.

The historic pub, known as Britain’s wonkiest, was sold by owners Marston’s to a private buyer just days before the fire.

Since its demolition, there have been widespread calls to see the former pub rebuilt as well as gatherings at the site, with flowers and cards being left.