'A great shame' as Crooked House pub set to be redeveloped for 'other use'

The Crooked House Pub, Himley

According to a post on the Stourbridge and Halesowen CAMRA page by the current landlord, the building in Himley, which has been there since 1765 has been sold by owners Marstons

The quirky building, which suffered mining subsidence but was made structurally safe in the 1940s, was once dubbed 'Britain's wonkiest pub' and in its heyday attracted drinkers from across the globe.

It was famed for being the place where coins and marbles seemingly rolled uphill along the bar.

But the iconic former farmhouse was listed for sale earlier this year, with a guide price of £675,000. In July it was forced to close its doors when tens of thousands of pounds of damage was caused during a break-in.

CAMRA members and pub enthusiasts took to the Facebook page to express their sorrow at the loss of the famous venue as a pub.

Sue Sach said: "Such a great shame to let a good pub go to some 'other use'.