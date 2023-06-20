Appeal to find home for 'loving' cat, Otis, whose owners never came back for him after moving house

Otis has been patiently waiting for a home since arriving at the RSPCA in November.

Otis, aged six, came within a whisker of getting a home last weekend after being visited by a potential adopter, but was pipped to the post by a feline at another branch.

Now, staff at Stourbridge and District RSPCA are appealing for someone to take Otis into their home, having been at the RSPCA since November.

Gemma, who works in the Stourbridge branch of the animal charity, said: "He's a gorgeous boy, he really is.

"He arrived here on November 30, 2022. He had been rescued by a family but they moved house. Originally he went with them but then he got out and travelled back to their old home.

"Someone took him back to them, but he came back once again, and his owners never came back for him."

Gemma added: "He's a really shy boy and naturally very wary. You can tell he wants to trust but he won't let those barriers down.

"It'll just take time and patience. He's a lovely friendly boy but we're just full of cats at the moment and they've all got beautiful personalities."

Otis could be rehomed with another cat, but not with more than one and not with other species of pet, such as dogs.

Sadly, the RSPCA branch is full of cats but volunteers say there aren't enough inquiries to keep up with the number of animals being abandoned.

Gemma said: "We just don't get the inquiries, then unfortunately sometimes we get interest from people who live on busy roads and we have to say no.

"We're desperate to rehome them but we won't reduce the standard we're looking for in an owner. We have to protect them.

"If they get killed on the road in the first 12 months after being adopted, then we've failed them in that sense."

There are cats of all ages available and waiting for a loving home at the RSPCA, with some cats having been there for more than 12 months.

"We've got cats desperately waiting for a home," Gemma said.

"But when we get kittens, people are just desperately clammering for the kittens. We can't get the interest for the older cats."