26-home development in Hagley to launch

Hagley Manor will be a collection of 26 new homes off Western Road that are scheduled for completion in 2025.

It includes three properties that will be available as part of the First Homes scheme and seven build-to-rent homes.

Chasetown-based Cameron Homes, which is part of Tara Group, celebrates its 30th anniversary this year.

Collette Bradbury, sales and marketing director at Cameron Homes, said: “Our Hagley Manor development offers individuals a fantastic opportunity to live in a beautiful village setting, close to a selection of high street shops, local schools, and parks.

“As we enter our 30th year of building homes, we remain committed to developing high-quality development sites for our customers, taking into consideration the local communities that they are situated amongst.”