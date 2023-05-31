Work to secure Dudley Hippodrome site begins

Dudley Hippodrome

The removal of asbestos is complete and preliminary set up by the demolition team is beginning, although work is not planned to start until all planning conditions are signed off over the coming weeks.

The Castle Hill site will be secured with fencing and 24 hour security and everything necessary for the demolition team to start work will be moving onto it over the next few weeks.

The demolition is the beginning of a £25m building project which will see the creation of a university campus led by Worcester University. The university will be delivering its outstanding programmes centred around health care and allied professions, including nursing, midwifery, paramedic science and related health occupations from the new Dudley site.

Councillor Patrick Harley, leader of Dudley Council, said: "We’re really starting to see this project picking up pace.

"Our contractors have been busy with asbestos removal and will soon be busy with the final preparation work which will allow us to meet all planning conditions.

"People will be getting to see activity on the site from this week onwards as we work towards meeting those conditions. Demolition will begin once these have been met.