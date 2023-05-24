Fury after travellers set up camp at Dudley beauty spot

A group of travellers has set up an unauthorised encampment in Dudley

Council chiefs are involved in a game of cat-and-mouse with a group of travellers, who set up camp near the tennis courts at Priory Park on Monday evening.

The group, which is made up of around five caravans, has since moved onto the green space between Gervase Drive and Paganel Drive.

Dudley North MP Marco Longhi said he has raised the issue with the police and council officers after being contacted by concerned residents.

Meanwhile council leader Patrick Harley told the Express & Star that enforcement officers were "on the case" with a view to moving the travellers on "as soon as possible".

Mr Longhi said: "I have been made aware of this issue and I am already on the case. I am in continuous correspondence with the relevant council and police departments to get this issue resolved as soon as possible.

"The park, and the green spaces, are not for parking caravans or to be used as a living space, it is for locals' leisure and I will make sure enforcement agencies act as quickly as possible."

The unauthorised encampment has infuriated residents, some of whom have taken to social media to air their views.

One post on Facebook said the park should be "fenced and locked at night" to prevent "criminal damage". Another said: "It's pathetic. If we were to park in a park or on any private land we would get towed off and fined.

"They seem to be able to get away with anything and police are very slow on moving them."