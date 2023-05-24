Festival of Black Country music and fun is promised at Himley

DUDLEY COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 23/05/2023..Pic at Himley Hall to plug the Black Country Folk Festival. Up top is Jess Silk, then L-R: Steve Edwards, James Stevens, Trina Keane, Eddy Morton, Steve Edwards, Ewan Stevens organisers and musicians. With camping they are bringing back to the black country the first residential featival since 2004..

The festival is returning at Himley Hall next month and promises an even wider variety of acts from the area and further afield, with the added attraction of overnight camping being on the agenda this time.

It takes place at the historic venue on Saturday June 29 and Sunday June 30, with music and entertainment for all ages and Under 14s being able to go in free.

Part of the Black Country Festival, it will feature acts including Atilla the Stockbroker, Wychbury, The Emma Linney Band, Flat Stanley and organiser James Stevens' Empty Can.

This year the second stage at the venue will be curated by Trina Keane who runs Wollaston concert venue Katie Fitzgerald's along with her partner Eddie Morton, who is a founder member of Wolverhampton band the Bushbury Mountain Daredevils.

James, who had musical success with the Black Country Anthem which he composed, said they were excited to see such a varied line up of musical acts and promised there would be something for all the family.

He said: "It is a complement to the Black Country Festival which has been running for over ten years and many of the acts will be appearing at events which run through July, including the Halesowen Carnival.

“We are lucky to have a wealth of talent on our doorstep and top class touring artists like Alex Ohm and Jess Silk are returning for home town gigs

“And to have acts who have in recent years appeared at Glastonbury, now performing at the Black Country Folk Festival is a bit surreal, they have literally performed at the biggest festival in the world and are now play our festival at Himley Hall.

“Attila the Stockbroker for example is a legend on the festival scene, to have him headlining on the Sunday and Man the Lifeboats on the Saturday is fantastic.

"Last years event was just a curtain raiser to this one which we are hoping will be bigger and better than ever, particularly with people able to camp overnight making it easier for them to attend both days. We are all looking forward to a great two days."