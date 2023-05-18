'Extravagant and expensive' free three-course meals for Dudley mayoral ceremony criticised

Dudley Town Hall

Taxpayers are footing the bill for at least 144 luxury three-course meals for Dudley councillors and their guests tonight, which include high-end options Gressingham Duck and a leg of lamb.

The politicians and their guests will sit down in formal wear at Dudley Town Hall following the first Dudley Council meeting since the local elections on May 4.

One councillor, who did not want to be named, felt uneasy when they saw the menu with their invitation.

They told the Express & Star: "While no one would begrudge the incoming Mayor a ceremony to mark the start of their term, a three-course dinner with drinks and entertainment with the taxpayer footing the bill seems excessive.

"Especially in the context of the rising household cost, cuts to services and job losses on the horizon at the council."

Netherton single-mother of three Carmel O'Rourke, 46, was shocked when she realised the meal was paid for by the taxpayer.

She said: "I used to be a waitress and know how expensive a leg of lamb costs, always over £10, and here the council are paying for over 100 of them for politicians can afford them.

"As there is a cost-of-living crisis the council should have cut back on the extravagance, or asked councillors to contribute to this lovely meal."

She added: "I'd love to take my kids for a slap-up three-course meal for my kids but it would cost over £100. I'm more likely to visit a food bank than a posh place to eat because its getting harder to make ends meet."

The new Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Dudley will be elected by councillors during the council meeting and will dine in their robes and official chains.

The meal is at Dudley Town Hall, however, the annual council meeting is being held at Dudley College due to the long-running refurbishment of the council chambers.

The invite to the meal, from council chief executive Kevin O’Keefe, says: "I am delighted to be writing to invite you a guest to celebrate the election of the new Mayor of Dudley, following the annual council meeting.

"The evening will include a three-course dinner with a choice from two menus to be booked in advance. Plus, live entertainment and the bar will be open for guests to purchase drinks."

The first menu the councillors and their guests can choose is starter - Gressingham Duck & Orange salad. Main course - boneless slow roasted leg of lamb with pan gravy. Dessert - honeycomb cheesecake and butterscotch sauce.

The second menu option is starter - Trio of melon. Main course - leek and brie cheese parcel. Dessert - exotic fresh fruit salad.