Commemorative glass on show as Cone celebrates King’s Coronation

The coronation will be celebrated at the Red House Glass cone with the Stuart Crystal Commemorative Goblets

The Stuart Crystal Commemorative Goblets, which were produced at the site in Stourbridge to celebrate the King’s investiture as the Prince of Wales in 1969, are now available for visitors to view at the historic glass museum.

The Cone was previously the home of Stuart Crystal Glass Works, which created the glassware in limited edition to mark the King’s ceremonial presentation with his former title.

The glass display is part of a varied programme of activities at museums in Dudley borough to celebrate the coronation of the new monarch.

A special King’s Coronation trail based on the King’s Hats, a new children’s book by Sheila May Bird, will also be taking place for families to enjoy.

Children are invited to search for the King’s new hats on the trail and then collect a special edition commemorative King's Coronation medal.

Youngsters will also have the chance to show off their creative talents and design a crown for the new King.

The best design will be produced in glass at the Cone, while all entries will be put on display across the venue.

The Red House Glass Cone and Dudley Museum at the Archives will also be hosting free red, white and blue themed craft sessions during the coronation weekend.

Crafting will take place at the Cone from Thursday, May 4 to Monday, May 8, while Dudley Museum will host sessions on May 4 and 5.

Kate Jones, museums manager at Dudley Council, said: "These commemorative goblets were produced here in Stourbridge at the former Stuart Crystal Glass Works and they are a great example of the heritage and prestige of the Red House Glass Cone.

"We were privileged to welcome the King to the site during his service as the Prince of Wales and I’m thrilled that residents will be able to see our very own royal connection as the nation comes together to celebrate his coronation.

"We have a wide range of events going on at museums across the borough for families to enjoy during the coronation weekend, which will help people to explore the history and tradition of our borough, our country and the royal family."