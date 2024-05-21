Innocent driver who bought van is out of luck after police discover it was stolen

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Road Crime Team officers from West Midlands Police stopped a van in Cradley after checks found it had been stolen and cloned.

The force said the driver had bought the van in good faith, had been duped and would lose money as a result. Officers warned drivers to do extensive checks when buying vehicles.

A spokesman for the Road Crime Team said: "Road Crime Team officers stopped this cloned van in Cradley.

"Checks found it was stolen and the driver was an innocent purchaser who had been duped and will most likely lose their money.

"Please do extensive checks when purchasing vehicles."