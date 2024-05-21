Former West Brom boss Tony Mowbray steps down at Birmingham City

The former West Brom boss took over at St Andrews in January, replacing Wayne Rooney.

He won four of his eight matches at the helm as he attempted to move Blues away from the Championship relegation zone.

However, in February, he stepped away from on-site duties to do a medical issue, before taking a formal leave of absence in March to make a full recovery from surgery.

Assistant Mark Venus took charge, before Gary Rowatt returned to the club but he was unable to prevent Blues from being relegated.

The club were hoping Mowbray, who enjoyed success at Albion winning a Championship title and reaching an FA Cup semi-final, would return to the club this summer.

But in a statement, the 60-year-old said it had become apparent this was not going to be possible.

He said: "As people will be aware, I am currently undertaking a period of extended convalescence following significant and unexpected surgery earlier in the year which required that I take a period of medical absence.

“Throughout this period, I have watched every Birmingham City game along with every training session, whilst I have remained in positive and constructive dialogue with Tom Wagner, Garry Cook and Craig Gardner.

“Over the very recent days it has become apparent to me that I will not be fully fit to resume my duties as Manager of Birmingham City in the timescale that would allow the club to best prepare for the forthcoming season and therefore, I have regrettably decided to step away from my role at this time.

“Once I have fully recovered, it is important to me that I then spend some quality time with my wife and my boys before I fully commit to work.

“I am extremely grateful to Tom Wagner for the genuine warmth that he has shown towards me during what has been a challenging time, not only for me personally but also for the club. I firmly believe that under Tom’s stewardship coupled with the football expertise that Garry offers, that Birmingham City have a very bright future ahead.

“I would like to thank everybody associated with the club who has supported me during these unprecedented times, and I would like to especially thank the Birmingham City supporters for your affection, your kindness, and your support in the relatively short period of time I have been with the club. Whilst I step down as manager of Birmingham City, I now become a Blues fan and I wish everybody at the club nothing but absolute success in the future."

Despite now taking time away from the game, Mowbray intends to one day return to the dugout.

He added: "Once I have fully recovered and have spent some quality time with my family, I intend to make a return to football management at the appropriate moment. I hope that the privacy of my family and I will be respected at this time. Thank you for your ongoing support, Tony.”