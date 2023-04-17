Body found in woodland of nature reserve

The body was found on land in Buckpool Nature Reserve in Dudley

Officers from West Midlands Police made the discovery of the body of a man in woodland near Buckpool Nature Reserve in Dudley on Monday evening.

The force had been engaged in the search for Mitchell Oakley, who disappeared from Russells Hall Hospital in Dudley on March 28.

A spokesman for Dudley Police said that while formal identification had not yet taken place, the family of the 41-year-old from Wolverhampton have been informed.

The spokesman said: "Officers searching for missing Mitchell from Wolverhampton have sadly found the body of a man in woodland near Buckpool Nature Reserve.

"The 41-year-old had been missing almost three weeks.

"Although formal identification is yet to take place, Mitchell’s family have been informed.