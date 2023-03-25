Dispersal order brought in after fire crews targeted

The dispersal order has been put in place across the Wren's Nest estate. Photo: Google Street Map

West Midlands Police has brought in the dispersal order, under Section 35 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, across the Wren's Nest Estate in Dudley after a number of recent incidents involving gangs.

The force said that groups had been lighting fires and then throwing things at crews from West Midlands Fire Service as they responded and the order gives police officers the power to ban anyone for 48 hours from an area.

The map shows the area covered by the dispersal order. Photo: Dudley Town Police

The order covers the whole estate, including the nearby nature reserve and Mons, Hill, and spreads from Sedgley Road, along Birmingham New Road and onto the Broadway.

A spokesman for Dudley Police said: "A dispersal order, under Section 35 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014 has been authorised in the below area in response to groups lighting fires, throwing things at West Midlands Fire Service when responding and more.