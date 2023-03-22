MP praises school for bringing 'children, parents and local people together' with launch of community space

Marco Longhi MP (centre) with Claire Handley (Head of School), and around the table is: Ruby Hann 10, Honey Vaughan 10, Aarav Sharma 9, Ollie Thomas, 10.

Marco Longhi hailed the team at Bramford Primary School, in Woodsetton, after opening the area – a community reading cafe – earlier this month.

The new space will allow parents to access adult learning courses, meet with staff and agencies, and visit, discuss and share books with each other.

Mr Longhi, who represents Dudley North, said: "The school is doing some great things locally and the investment into this 'hub' is a great idea bringing children, parents and local people together.

"I want to thank Lisa Guest (executive head at the school) and all of her team at the school for supporting this investment in our young people and in our local community. I know even local police (or) PCSOs will be using the premises and I too will be holding regular surgeries here – I already do in the school building next door, but this is so much better."

And during his visit the MP was joined by some students at the school, including the school's own version of Parliament. "I could see in every young person's face just how happy they were and we all had a great chat about their Parliament which sounded like much more fun than the one in London," he added.