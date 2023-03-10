Festival goers invited to enjoy big weekend of eclectic music

The festival is one of colour for those performing and those taking in the music and sounds. Photo: Maggie James

The Nozstock: The Hidden Valley festival at the Nosworthy farm in Rowden Paddocks near Bromyard in Herefordshire is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a weekend of entertainment ranging from drum & bass to folk and stand-up comedy.

The festival, which runs between July 20 and July 23, has ten stages of entertainment with music ranging from indie-pop, drum & bass, punk, funk, folk and everything in between as well as comedy, spoken word, cabaret and live performance.

The main stage at Nozstock will light up the night sky during the festival

Creative Director Ella Nosworthy said: “We are so thrilled to be celebrating 25 years of Nozstock, we are planning to make this our biggest ever celebration.

"If you have not been to the festival before, this is one year you will not want to miss.

"We’ve absolutely packed our line-up with the best artists, comedians and entertainment and I can’t wait to welcome everyone back to the farm.”

Heading the Orchard stage this year will be Fat Freddy’s Drop, bringing their unique combination of dub, reggae, soul, jazz, rhythm & blues and techno, while jungle and drum & bass trailblazer Shy FX will be Dj'ing.

The Wailers will bring their classic hits to the stage

Groundbreaking ska and reggae legends The Wailers will be bringing classics such as "No Woman, No Cry" and "Could You Be Loved", while the 50th anniversary of hip hop will see Grandmaster Flash hit the stage for an eclectic set of party classics and hip hop

Festival veteran and reggae royalty David Rodigan will be spinning the decks with a set of dancehall and roots.

Other acts during the festival will be singer songwriter Eva Lazarus, Reggae legend General Levey, DJ Marky and GQ, MC Gardna, BBC 1 DJ Charlie Tee and ex-Prodigy keyboardist Leeroy Thornhill.

Grandmaster Flash will celebrate 50 years of hip hop with a full ranging set

Nozstock will also offer a dedicated children's area called "Little Wonderland" that provides a programme of free activities and workshops for children of all ages, in previous years workshops have included beatboxing, DJing, hula-hooping, poetry, yoga, plasticine animation workshops, and much more.

Tier 4 tickets are currently on sale, including payment by installments and cost £185 for a weekend ticket for adults aged 17 and older, while children aged 12 and under enter for free.