Former Mayor of Dudley donates £36,000 to chosen charities

Former Mayor Councillor Ann Milward handing over cheques to her chosen charities

Councillor Anne Millward was Mayor from May 2021 to April last year and raised money for Black Country Mental Health (formerly Dudley Mind) and the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award

A total of £35,721.83 was raised in her year in office, to be split equally between the two charities, through a variety of events.

Councillor Anne Millward said: "I was extremely proud and honoured to serve this borough as Mayor, and I’m absolutely delighted today to be able to hand over such a large amount of money to two very worthy charities.

"I think what the Duke of Edinburgh does to help young people to reach their full potential is nothing short of inspirational. I decided to raise money for the Duke of Edinburgh awards scheme to continue that legacy."

She added: "I hope this money will be able to help remove some of the financial barriers that prevent young people in more deprived parts of the borough from accessing the scheme.

"Black Country Mental Health does some incredible work to support people affected by poor mental health. I wanted to do all I could to help them carry on doing that, particularly coming out of the lockdowns when a lot of people struggled.

"It has been a privilege to meet so many wonderful people from all walks of life during my Mayoral year, and I want to thank everyone who donated to give us this wonderful sum to hand over today."

Sandra Vaughan, chief executive of Black Country Mental Health, was delighted with the cash windfall for her charity.

She said: "We are hugely grateful for the donation, which will make a massive difference to our work supporting people to manage their mental health.

"As an unfunded organisation, we depend heavily on the generosity of people to help continue to make a difference to the quality of life for so many people who are struggling, particularly since the pandemic. Every penny is so valuable to the work done by our small paid staff team and fantastic volunteers."

Caroline Curran, operations manager for the West including Dudley at the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, said: "We are enormously grateful for Councillor Millward’s generous donation.

"The monies will be used to improve access to DofE in Dudley, especially for marginalised young people. At the DofE, one of our primary ambitions is to ensure that young people who would like to participate can do so regardless of their personal circumstances."

This funding will be truly meaningful, enabling us to support a range of organisations including community organisations and alternative providers to deliver DofE.