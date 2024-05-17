Merry Hill's Greggs store moving to bigger premises this summer

It is one of eight new Greggs opening around the UK in coming weeks as part of an ongoing expansion plan.

Another Greggs will be opening at Prime Park, Hamstead Road, Birmingham.

The Merry Hill shop is currently in a mid-mall kiosk on the Lower Mall opposite Asda.

When it opened at the Brierley Hill shops complex in 2014 it created 22 jobs.

It is moving into a full store space on the Lower Mall near Nike and Greggs is working towards a summer opening.

Following this, Greggs will be looking to further strengthen their presence in Merry Hill and the centre will share information in due course.

Jonathan Poole, centre manager at Merry Hill, said: "It’s great to see a brand that is so popular with our visitors invest in even more space at Merry Hill.

"It’s an exciting time at the centre as we continue to evolve our offering to expand how friends and family can spend their time at Merry Hill.”

Earlier this week the bakery chain reported a strong start to the year after notching up a sales hike as its expansion continues across Britain’s high streets.

The firm reported a 7.4 per cent rise in like-for-like sales for the first 19 weeks of 2024.

It recently opened its 2,500th UK shop having expanded the chain by 27 on a net basis – those opened less those closed – in the 19 weeks to May 11.

It plans to open up to another 160 shops on a net basis over the full year.