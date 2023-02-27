Fire at home spreads to adjoining house leaving one with 'major damage' to loft

Fire engines and crews working at the scene. Photo: Melvin Cooper

Five fire engines and a brigade response vehicle were called to Park Road, Cradley, just before 12pm on Saturday to tackle the flames.

The fire started at a home before spreading, with the blaze causing major damage to the loft of one of the properties.

Firefighters using the hydraulic platform also stripped roof tiles to aid in locating remaining hotspots. Officers from West Midlands Police were in attendance to assist with traffic management.