Fire at home spreads to adjoining house leaving one with 'major damage' to loft

By Thomas ParkesDudley

Six firefighters have tackled a blaze at a home spread to an adjoining house, leaving one with "major damage" to its loft.

Fire engines and crews working at the scene. Photo: Melvin Cooper
Five fire engines and a brigade response vehicle were called to Park Road, Cradley, just before 12pm on Saturday to tackle the flames.

The fire started at a home before spreading, with the blaze causing major damage to the loft of one of the properties.

Firefighters using the hydraulic platform also stripped roof tiles to aid in locating remaining hotspots. Officers from West Midlands Police were in attendance to assist with traffic management.

Crews revisited the site at 6.45pm and the following morning to check for hotspots but none were found.

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Deputy Chief Reporter@TParkes_Star

Deputy Chief Reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

