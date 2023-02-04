The Duncan Edwards statue, Dudley.

The dinner, hosted by 'Duncan Edwards United', is honouring the 65th anniversary of the football legends passing, inviting Manchester United fans everywhere to show their support.

The memorial group has been hosting the dinners since 2001, with the aim of celebrating the legacy of the legendary Edwards and the other Busby Babes who tragically died in the Munich Air Disaster in 1958.

Undated handout photo issued by Graham Budd Auctions of a photo of Duncan Edwards.

Jim Cadman, chief organiser of Duncan Edward United, said: "For over 20 years, our sole aim has been to promote the heritage of Duncan Edwards –both as a man and a football legend.

"He gave so much to Manchester United, the England international team, and to his hometown of Dudley."

This year's event will be held at Copthorne Hotel, on The Waterfront, Dudley, where Mr Cadman is inviting Manchester United fans everywhere to attend and support the commemorative evening.

Mr Cadman continued: "Our most fervent wish in the short term is to create closer links with the fan base of Manchester United, and share with the history, information and memorabilia about arguably the greatest player to have worn the red shirt.

"For two decades, we have worked with our supporters and associates to build a comprehensive network of Duncan Edwards memorabilia – including programmes from almost every game that Duncan played in – plus a large selection of photographs, press cuttings, football publications and ephemera."

England's Duncan Edwards thumps the ball clear.

All profits from the dinner are set to be donated to the Duncan Edwards Peace Field Project, which saw recently saw the football pitch at Dudley's Dell Stadium renamed the Duncan Edwards Peace Field in 2021.

The memorial dinner will be held at the Copthorne Hotel on the Waterfront, Dudley on February 21, with all Manchester United invited to attend.