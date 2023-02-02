Four men arrested after Dudley High Street stabbing released on bail

A 20-year-old man was stabbed on Dudley High Street on Sunday morning

A 20-year-old man was stabbed in Dudley High Street in the early hours of Sunday morning and was left in a "critical condition".

Two men aged 25, a 22-year-old and an 18-year-old, were arrested in Northamptonshire on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said the four had been released on bail while enquiries continued as they appealed for help.