Four men arrested after Dudley High Street stabbing released on bail

By Thomas ParkesDudleyPublished:

Four men arrested in connection with a stabbing which left a man seriously injured in the Black Country have been released on bail.

A 20-year-old man was stabbed on Dudley High Street on Sunday morning

A 20-year-old man was stabbed in Dudley High Street in the early hours of Sunday morning and was left in a "critical condition".

Two men aged 25, a 22-year-old and an 18-year-old, were arrested in Northamptonshire on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said the four had been released on bail while enquiries continued as they appealed for help.

They added: "We would encourage anyone with CCTV, mobile phone or dash-cam footage to get in touch via Live Chat on our website, quoting log 518 of January 29."

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Deputy Chief Reporter

Deputy Chief Reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

