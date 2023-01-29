The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday morning (Photo courtesy: Dudley Police)

Officers were called to the scene by paramedics shortly after 4am.

The victim, believed to be in his 20s, was taken to hospital a critical condition.

Dudley Police confirmed that a section of the High Street will be closed on Sunday.

"A section of the High Street is closed today between Vicar Street and Stone Street while investigations continue, and buses are being diverted," a statement on social media said.