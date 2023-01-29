Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man in critical condition after being stabbed on Dudley High Street on Sunday morning

By Mark MorrisDudleyPublished: Last Updated:

Police have launched an investigation after a man was stabbed on Dudley High Street on Sunday morning.

The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday morning (Photo courtesy: Dudley Police)
The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday morning (Photo courtesy: Dudley Police)

Officers were called to the scene by paramedics shortly after 4am.

The victim, believed to be in his 20s, was taken to hospital a critical condition.

Dudley Police confirmed that a section of the High Street will be closed on Sunday.

"A section of the High Street is closed today between Vicar Street and Stone Street while investigations continue, and buses are being diverted," a statement on social media said.

Investigating officers are urging anyone with CCTV, mobile or dash-cam footage to get in touch via Live Chat on the police website, quoting log 518 of 29 January.

Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Mark Morris

By Mark Morris

Group Digital Editor

MNA Group Digital Editor at Express & Star and Shropshire Star

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News