Man dies and woman left with serious injuries after car hits two pedestrians

Two ambulances, two paramedic officers and others were called to Tipton Road, in Woodsetton, at 8.35pm on Thursday.

The discovered a man in critical condition who was already receiving medical assistance from a bystander. Crews provided advanced life support but nothing could be done to save him and he died at the scene, the service said.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “When ambulance staff arrived, they found two patients, a man and a woman, had been involved in a collision with a car.

“The man was found to be in a critical condition and was already receiving medical assistance from a bystander.

“Ambulance crews worked quickly to provide advanced life support but sadly, despite everyone’s best efforts, it became clear that nothing more could be done to save him, and he was confirmed dead at the scene.

“The woman was treated for serious injuries by ambulance staff before being conveyed on blue lights to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham for further treatment.”