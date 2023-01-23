New promotion ready to keep wrestling spirit alive

The Baggeridge Social Club in Lower Gornal will be the venue for Pro Wrestling Midlands shows. Photo: Google Street Map

Pro Wrestling Midlands will debut at the Baggeridge Social Club in Lower Gornal on Sunday, January 29 with an aim to carry on the legacy of wrestling in the area following the closure of long-established promotion Future Championship Wrestling (FCW) last year.

The show, which is called "Welcome to the Dome", will feature a six match card, including some of the top names in the local area such as The Judge, Clarkeward and Charles Kelsey, and will have a Battle Royal as the main event.

Promoter Luke Twigg, who runs Spotfest Wrestling Promotions, said the new promotion was a way to keep building the Professional Wrestling community in the West Midlands.

The show poster for the debut show on Sunday, January 29

He said: "We were all sad to hear that FCW was closing its doors after 20 years of entertaining wrestling fans monthly in Dudley and many of the roster wanted to continue to offer monthly shows to build a growing community within the West Midlands.

"For a long time, Spotfest has been offering wrestling events in Shropshire with APW and Shropshire Wrestling Alliance entertaining hundreds of fans with some of the best talent in the world.

"With FCW closing and the roster wanting to continue, we took the chance to build Pro Wrestling Midlands and return to the home of Professional Wrestling in the Midlands, the Baggeridge Social Club, which we nicknamed The Baggerdome."

The promotion is aiming to run monthly shows from Baggeridge Social Club, with talent coming from across the region and further afield and matches on the debut show include TJ Sky vs AJ Hughes and Tukay vs James Irvine.