More than £2,500 raised for mental health charity in memory of Ben Corfield

Damian and Lynette Corfield with a photo of their selfless son Ben Corfield.

Selfless Ben Corfield, aged 19, died in November last year after an incident in Oldbury with £2,693 – and counting – being raised in tribute to him.

And the money raised be donated to The What Centre, a charity which aims to help youngsters aged between nine and 25 with their mental health.

His father Damian Corfield, a councillor in Dudley, said: "So far we've raised £2693.40, but the money is still coming in. It's going to be donated to The What's Centre, a charity that specialises in helping young people with mental health – and this was something close to Ben's heart.

"He battled with mental health himself and they gave him great help and gave him that ability to help others. He was a truly amazing young man and he was the type of lad who didn't want acknowledgement for his actions, he just wanted to help others."

Damian said the youngster was a strong believer in mental health support and early intervention – and was a person who always wanted to serve his community.

"We come from a family focused on community representation," Damian said. "And he was keen to do that. He ran as a council candidate a few times and he was due to run in our ward again this year," he added.

"Giving back was a big part of Ben's life and for us, as parents, we've come to know sides of Ben we didn't know before. People have come to us in large numbers and we were really taken aback by that."

Damian said they had been contacted by a couple who had been suicidal and the 19-year-old had spent time with them, talked them through it and helped get them back on the right track.

The father added he wanted to thank JT Brookes, The Dudley Arms, the Black Country Wellbeing Centre, Rev Rich Hacket, Rose Cook Monk, Ben's friends, his bearers Louis, Josh, Billy, Charlie, Cory and Bryn, everyone who has shown support and donated and everyone who came to the funeral to celebrate Ben's life.