The hotel chain has put out a list of the more unusual items left at hotels around the country

The budget hotel chain has revealed a list of some of the more interesting items left behind in its 582 hotels across the country, including 25 in the West Midlands.

Among the most unusual items left by guests in the region included a cardboard cut out set of the ‘Shelby family’ from Peaky Blinders in the Dudley Town Centre Travelodge and a 3ft sequin dragonfly in the Walsall Travelodge.

West Bromwich Travelodge had the most unusual items on the list with three items, which were a box of coloured silk dupattas (Indian shawls), a 5ft Gay Pride rainbow flag and an ex-husband.

The 2022 lost and found inventory report revealed a high volume of royal and patriotic memorabilia and other unusual items being left behind at Travelodge hotels, especially across the group’s London, Edinburgh and Cardiff hotels.

These included a photo album of pictures of Queen Elizabeth II, a 2-metre-long Longwu Chinese dragon, a ball gown belonging to a well-known Instagrammer made out of the 54 Commonwealth countries and a pair of Japanese Chin puppies called JLo and Ben.

A pair of Japanese Chin puppies were among the items left in rooms at Travelodges

Shakila Ahmed, Travelodge spokeswoman said: “With nearly 19 million customers annually staying at our 580 UK Travelodge hotels, including our 25 hotels in the West Midlands, for thousands of different reasons, we do get a range of interesting items left behind.

"During 2022, this included a Union Jack printed saree, a 3 ft sequin dragonfly and a cardboard cut out set of the Shelby family from Peaky Blinders.

“Interestingly, the 2022 lost and found audit also revealed that we are a nation striving for a healthy lifestyle as we have seen a significant rise in smart watches being left behind in our Travelodge hotels during the last 12 months.

“When it comes to why so many of our customers forget their treasured items, it’s basically due to us all being time poor, juggling multiple tasks and being in a hurry to get from A to B.

"In the rush, valuable possessions are easily forgotten.”