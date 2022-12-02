Notification Settings

Merry Hill unveils Christmas period opening times with music to bring festive cheer

By Deborah Hardiman

A choir and a novelty act will be entertaining shoppers at Merry Hill which is extending its opening hours for the festive period.

Merry Hill Shopping Centre

On December 3, 10 and 17 the centre will be open from 9am-8pm, then from December 19-23 the shopping centre is open from 9am-10pm.

Guests the United Church gospel choir will bring much needed festive cheer at the HMV store with performances at midday on Saturday followed by the Lucas Dom Project on December 10.

After Christmas Day it will reopen on Boxing Day and December 27 from 9am-6pm, then 9am-9pm on December 28 and 29.

On New Year’s Eve, it will be open 9am-5pm. On New Year’s Day opening times will be 11am-5pm, and on January 2,10am- 6pm.

Merry Hill centre manager Jonathan Poole said: “Christmas is such a special time for us and our visitors."

