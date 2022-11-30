Tributes to 'compassionate, caring' Ruby, 15, who died after being hit on 'dangerous' Dudley road

Tributes including flowers and a teddy bear and blueberry and sour raspberry vapes to Ruby Davies, inset.

Ruby Davies died on Monday, three days after being hit by a car on Pedmore Road, Brierley Hill, near Merry Hill shopping centre, and tributes have been laid on railings near to where the accident occurred.

A mixture of balloons and flowers were left at the scene with messages remembering Ruby, as well as a teddy bear and a number of blueberry and sour raspberry-flavoured vapes.

The railings are set on a road which has a 40mph speed limit, but seemed to see cars and other vehicles flying by at far greater speeds, and residents on the adjacent Nottingham Way said they felt the road wasn't safe.

One resident, who didn't want to be named, said Pedmore Road had always been dangerous and he felt unsafe walking along it.

He said: "This road has always been a bit dangerous as I've heard cars thundering up and down it for years.

"We've argued about it for years with the authorities after it was built alongside this estate, as people are driving far too quickly along it.

"I remember walking down it once with my sons and finding cars going by and actually feeling the vibrations of the cars as they sped past and I've never been so scared in my life.

"It's really awful to hear about the girl and just gutting to hear it's happened on that road."

Ruby Davies, 15, died three days after being hit by a car on Pedmore Road outside Merry Hill on Friday. Photo: Lindsey Forsyth.

A local resident, who asked not to be named, said: "I'm shocked, but sadly not surprised about the accident on the road.

"I've seen cars go flying past for years, not watching where they were going or how fast they were going.

"I feel for the family of the girl and it's really sad to hear of the death of someone so young."

More tributes to Ruby were being left outside Link Academy where Ruby was a student

At Link Academy in Netherton, there were more tributes being left to Ruby outside the school gates, including flowers and scented candles.

One of the messages left on the flowers said: "Oh Ruby, you've broken all our hearts. Will miss you ever so much. Will treasure you in my heart forever. Sleep tight baby, I love you."

The principal of the Academy, Mrs Edwards-Morgan, sent out a letter to all parents and carers on Tuesday to inform them of Ruby's death and let them know that all tributes would be collected and transferred to a memory tree.

She wrote: "It is with great sadness that I write to inform you of the tragic accident that has happened to one of our Year 11 learners over the weekend. We were informed yesterday, that Ruby Davies was hit by a car on Friday evening and was transferred to Birmingham Children’s Hospital for critical care. Despite the best efforts of the paramedics and hospital staff, Ruby sadly passed away yesterday.

"We have informed the learners in school and they are being supported by staff and I have also taken advice from Dudley Educational Psychology Service in how we can best support learners and staff that were closest to Ruby.

"It is our intention with her family’s permission to have a place of reflection in the school grounds that will give learners a place to go to pay their respects and sign a book of condolence. If learners or the community wish to bring flowers or tributes in memory of Ruby, they can be placed outside the main Simms Lane gate and we will transfer them to the memory tree inside the fencing at the end of each day.

"This is obviously a very upsetting time for both learners and staff but we have been advised to keep the routine in school as normal as is possible. If your child needs additional support at this difficult time, please encourage them to speak to their Form Tutor or Learning Manager in the first instance.