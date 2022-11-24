Notification Settings

Woman left with 'serious injuries' after being hit by car at Dudley junction

By Thomas ParkesDudleyPublished: Last Updated:

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car at a junction in Dudley.

The junction of Stourbridge Road and Highgate Road. Photo: Google

The woman was struck at the junction of Stourbridge Road and Highgate Road at around 5.50pm on Wednesday.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said they had received multiple 999 calls from the scene and had sent two ambulances, a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic, and a critical care car from the Midlands Air Ambulance base in Cosford.

A spokesman for the service said: "When ambulance staff arrived they found a pedestrian, a woman, who had reportedly been involved in a collision with a car. Upon assessment, she was found to have sustained serious injuries.

"The team administered trauma care on scene to stabilise her condition before conveying her on blue lights to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham for further trauma care."

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

