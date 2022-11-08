Black Country mother publishes children's book written during lockdown

Faye Doolittle from Stourbridge with copy of her new children's book

Faye Doolittle, who grew up and lives in Stourbridge, would frequently walk through the popular park with her son Harry while the nation was social distancing during the pandemic.

The book is titled 'But That’s Not What Harry Saw' and is based on the concept of exploring the difference between how adults and children see the world.

The 29-year-old mother, who works as a buyer in retail, said: "When we were in lockdown I had my first child Harry in May.

"I had been walking around the local park as that was something we could actually do at that time.

"It was at this time, seeing other parents and children in the park, I came up with the concept.

"I wrote it as a children's book whilst on maternity and sent it off to a publisher, and unbelievably, they said yes."

The book is described as perfect for youngsters aged between one and four, and features sketches of places instantly recognisable to anybody from Stourbridge.

Faye said: "As part of the publishing process, I sent off images and sketches for the illustrator of how I wanted the graphics to look, most of which relate to Mary Stevens Park so everyone locally will recognise the drawings.

"Stourbridge Library now has a couple of copies for people to borrow.

"The book goes into the different views of what an adult would see at the park compared to what the child sees."

The book has now been released, and Faye plans to pay visits to schools to do readings for children.