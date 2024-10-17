New landlady takes charge of landmark Dudley pub saved from developers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Donna Steadman is the new manager of the Five Ways Inn in Gornal Wood.

The pub, just a mile along Himley Road from where the Crooked House once stood, closed its doors in May last year after permission was granted to convert the building into flats.

However Mike Westwood, who runs the Jinja Beers distribution company, persuaded former landlord Ian Harris to lease it to him instead.

The pub reopened after a refurbishment at the end of last year, and Mike has now asked Donna to take over as manager.

The Five Ways, also known as ' The Widas' – Black Country dialect for 'The Widow's' – dates back to at least 1871, when Richard Marsh was the landlord. It remained in the Marsh family until the 1920s.

Donna, 55, will be running the pub with husband Kevin, who has taken a year off from his building company to support her.

She said one of her first tasks would be offering simple food, once the refurbishment of the kitchen area has been completed.

Donna said the pub had got off to a flying start since she and Kevin, 56, took over.

"We've only been here a week, but we've had the most people in that I've seen for a long time," she said.

"I've never run a pub before, although I did work here for a short time last year under the previous manager.

"I've been a customer here for a while, and Mike asked me if I would take it on.

"I said I would give it three months to see if we can make a viable business that both Mike and I are happy with."

Donna said the pub, which was extended in 2016 to include the former shop next door, would serve a range of Batham's beers, as well as at least one guest ale each week.