Major restoration project at Red House Glass Cone gets green light

The authority has granted permission for a range of conservation works and changes to the site, which is regarded by historians as internationally significant.

Improvements set to be carried out include the removal of a modern furnace and bridge that were installed at the Red House Glass Cone in High Street, Wordsley, in 1984.

The furnace and bridge will be replaced by brick paving with a new glass-covered floor over the original furnace tunnels under the cone.

Other improvements included in the listed building permission from the council include the installation of a lift in the museum building, replacement of the existing narrowboat exhibit, installation of upgraded external lighting and an extensive programme of maintenance to the cone’s brickwork and outbuildings.

Glassmaking began in the region in the 1500s and the abundance of raw materials in the area and development of canals made Stourbridge a major centre for production.

The Red House Cone was built in 1790 and by the late 1800s was well known for producing the luxurious Cameo style, where designs are engraved or etched through layers of coloured glass.

The cone closed for production in 1936 and four years later was partially demolished following a fire.

After major restoration it opened in 1984 as a museum but years of neglect and the cessation of production had taken its toll.

A report by structural engineers from The Morton Partnership found extreme heat generated in the furnace would have prevented water from getting into the brickwork. However, when glass-making stopped and the top of the cone was capped, conditions changed and moisture became trapped.

Nick Carter, inspector of ancient monuments for Historic England, said: “Historic England welcomes the proposals to repair and consolidate the cone, and the additional works to address the condition of the wider site.”