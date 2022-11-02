Bookings live for next Dudley pop-up tip following success

Councillor Shaz Saleem

The booking system for the facility at Lister Road on November 19 is now live.

The scheme has been extended to allow mattresses and furniture following the success of the launch earlier this month, with more than 40 extra slots added.

Council bosses have asked people to make sure they cancel their booking if they no longer need it on the day, after more than 70 people failed to show up for their appointment on the first session.

A range of items can be disposed of at the pop-up tip. Photo: Shaz Saleem

Councillor Shaz Saleem, cabinet member for highways and public realm, said: "The first pop-up was a tremendous success, with more than 200 people coming through the gates to dispose of their household waste.

"We extended the next one to take more items, after listening to local people about how we could improve.

"We had a few issues with people not turning up which is very unfair to those people who really need an appointment.

"I’d simply ask people that if they no longer need their slot, just cancel it so that we can get the most out of this fantastic facility."

The pop-up service will run on the third Saturday of every month from 8am to 3.30pm. Oils and hazardous waste will not be accepted.