Dudley mum who works at McDonald's ready to compete for 'World's Strongest Woman' title

Maria Krzesinska in training

Maria Krzesinska, from Dudley, will compete for the title of 'World's Strongest Woman' after qualifying for the event earlier this year.

The 41-year-old was crowned world champion in the Masters Category (aged 40 and over) at the World Heavy Events Association World Championship late last year and is hoping to take this success into the competition.

Juggling training with working part-time shifts at McDonald's and looking after three children, Maria maintains a busy schedule but says her love for the sport is what keeps her going.

Maria came 16th in 2021 and wants to do better this year

She said: "During the competition, there are multiple events which test you in different ways.

"There's a 13" axle deadlift which for my category weighs 172.5kg, and you have to lift it as many times as you can in a minute.

"Then there's Farmer’s Walk, where you carry two frames, one in each hand. That one includes two runs of 15 meters at 80kg, followed by another 15m at 100kg.

"On the second day, there's the sandbag to shoulder, which starts at 60kg and goes all the way up to just over 100kg. Then the final event is a Viking press of 75kg."

The top 10 competitors after these events will then qualify for the final day, which sees participants tackle the famous atlas stone lift.

It will also see competitors lift and carry a hollowed-out VW Beetle weighing 267.5kg.

Maria only started training in weightlifting to get over a knee injury she sustained while boxing, but fell in love with it instantly.

Maria Krzesinska in training

She said: "Usually I am training four days a week, two hour plus sessions.

"It is hard and heavy, as you work toward the event you get progressively heavier.

"But you know what you are working towards, and it is about pushing as hard as you can towards it.

"You have to work on fitness and endurance stuff as well, it involves a good mix."

The event will be held between November 11 and 13 in Daytona Florida and is completely self-funded, meaning Maria needs to raise £1000 to cover accommodation and flights to take the place she earned.

She came 16th in 2021 and is hoping to do better this year, training and fundraising to ensure she arrives in Florida for the competition in the best shape possible.

"I love the sport, and I just want to do the best I can at it," she said.

"It is something I am very passionate about and enjoy. I don’t want to look back and think ‘I could've done that.’

"This time round I want to make it to the last day, that is my aim."