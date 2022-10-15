Santa’s Black Country Toy Appeal launched across Black Country

(L-R) Eileen and Trevor Fielding, Andy Monk and Rose Cook-Monk

The Brierley Hill-based Santa’s Black Country Toy Appeal is well known for its festive campaign, gathering donations of toys and gifts for children who may not have anything to open on Christmas day.

Last year, the appeal was widened to cover the whole of the Black Country, with toys donated via partners including schools and social services.

Rose Cook-Monk, a trustee at the Santa's Black Country Toy Appeal, said: "We became independent last year and rebranded.

"We have been running officially for a year now

"Last Christmas we helped over 7000 children to have something to open in the morning.

"We have started to collect now and as soon as the referrals come in we will hand the presents out.

"We want to make sure children across the four boroughs of the Black Country feel the magic of Christmas.

"We don’t want children thinking Santa has forgotten them.

"The impact of the appeal is very wide, and it is lovely to know a child will have a smile on their face because of the work we are able to do."

Items donated can include, books, games, toys, colouring books, felt-tip pens/crayons and toiletry sets for teens.

Gifts must be new and unwrapped and will then be distributed by Santa’s Black Country Toy Appeal to children and young people in the region