Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Photographer's book-signing appearance

By Mark AndrewsDudleyPublished:
COPYRIGHT EXPRESS AND STAR PIC - PATRICK MULVANEY. 8/4/2010 Former Express and Star photographer Graham Gough is pictured at Himley Hall, near Himley, where he is holding an exhibition entitled "Life through the lens".
COPYRIGHT EXPRESS AND STAR PIC - PATRICK MULVANEY. 8/4/2010 Former Express and Star photographer Graham Gough is pictured at Himley Hall, near Himley, where he is holding an exhibition entitled "Life through the lens".

Black Country photographer Graham Gough will be signing copies of his latest book during an appearance at a bookshop on Saturday

Former Express & Star man Graham, who has spent almost seven decades looking at life from behind a lens, will be signing copies of his light-hearted book Have A Loff at Waterstones in Wolverhampton.

The book looks at some of the funnier pictures the Dudley-born photographer has taken in his long career, which he began as a 15-year-old in 1954.

He will be at the shop in Victoria Street from 11am to 1pm.

Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Wolverhampton
Dudley nostalgia
Nostalgia
Mark Andrews

By Mark Andrews

@MAndrews_Star

Senior news writer for the Shropshire Star specialising in in-depth features and commentary, investigative reporting and political matters.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News