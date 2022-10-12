Photographer's book-signing appearance

COPYRIGHT EXPRESS AND STAR PIC - PATRICK MULVANEY. 8/4/2010 Former Express and Star photographer Graham Gough is pictured at Himley Hall, near Himley, where he is holding an exhibition entitled "Life through the lens".

Black Country photographer Graham Gough will be signing copies of his latest book during an appearance at a bookshop on Saturday

Former Express & Star man Graham, who has spent almost seven decades looking at life from behind a lens, will be signing copies of his light-hearted book Have A Loff at Waterstones in Wolverhampton.

The book looks at some of the funnier pictures the Dudley-born photographer has taken in his long career, which he began as a 15-year-old in 1954.