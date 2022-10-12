Photographer's book-signing appearance

Black Country photographer Graham Gough will be signing copies of his latest book during an appearance at a bookshop on Saturday
Former Express & Star man Graham, who has spent almost seven decades looking at life from behind a lens, will be signing copies of his light-hearted book Have A Loff at Waterstones in Wolverhampton.
The book looks at some of the funnier pictures the Dudley-born photographer has taken in his long career, which he began as a 15-year-old in 1954.
He will be at the shop in Victoria Street from 11am to 1pm.