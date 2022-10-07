Influx of eight-legged critters expected as males out 'looking for love'

Head of Education and Conservation, Jack Williams

Spiders live in UK homes and gardens all year round, earning their keep by providing free pest control.

But they become more visible during the colder months when they leave their hiding places in the hunt for romance.

And their escapades are an ill-fated quest, as the males die soon after mating.

Jack Williams, head of education and conservation at Dudley Zoo, said: "The spiders you’ll see in your homes at this time of year will usually be male house spiders, who can be quite large.

"But they’re not harmful, they’re just actively looking for a female to mate with.