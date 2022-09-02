Digbeth Dining Club is returning to Himley Hall after sell-out 5,000 May event

Digbeth Dining Club

In May more than 5,000 people attended the street food event in the grounds of the historic hall and food fans are expected to turn up again in force on Sunday, September 11.

Digbeth Dining Club celebrated ten years of holding street food events, accompanied by music, by going "on tour" across the Midlands including Wolverhampton, Redditch, Warwick and Dudley.

Founder of Digbeth Dining Club Jack Brabant was delighted with the response to May's event in Himley.

He said: "It's safe to say that our first ever event over at Himley Hall back in May was a huge success, with well over 5,000 attendees across the day enjoying the full DDC spread.

"We couldn't wait to book in another date as soon as we could, and we'll be coming back with more of the same: 14 traders, loads of bars, DJ's, entertainment for the kids and just about everything in between."

Himley Hall

He added: "Admittedly, we're lucky to be able to put on events in some of the most beautiful and scenic spots in the Midlands, but Himley Hall Dining Club back in May was definitely up there with one of the highlights of the Summer.

"Sunday's event will be just in time before the weather turns, so we are looking forward to seeing everyone again."