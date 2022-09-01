Nominate your councillor to acknowledge their work

Councillor Beverley Momenabadi won the young councillor of the year award in 2020

The Local Government Information Unit (LGIU) and CCLA has put out the call for nominations as they prepare to host the 13th annual Cllr Awards honouring the achievements of individual councillors who go above and beyond for their communities.

The deadline for nominations for awards including the community champion, leader of the year and young councillor of the year awards is Wednesday, September 7, with the shortlist due to be unveiled at the end of September.

Councillors from the region have been successful in the past, with Wolverhampton councillor Beverley Momenabadi winning the young councillor award in 2020 and fellow Wolverhampton councillor Chris Burden highly commended for the same award in 2021.

Councillor Chris Burden was highly commended for the young councillor of the year award in 2021

The winners will be decided by a panel of judges made up of senior councillors and officers and leading stakeholders from across the sector.

On Thursday, October 20, the winners will be revealed at the annual awards ceremony taking place at the Roman Baths and Guildhall with 2022 hosts Bath & North East Somerset Council, with virtual link ups to the live ceremony.

Jonathan Carr-West, chief executive of LGIU, said: “From how our towns look to the home care we receive and the funding of much valued community projects, the work of councillors is felt across all of our lives on a daily basis.

"Councillors and councils are key to keeping the machinery of everyday life going, ensuring the most vulnerable in the community are looked after and making sure the places where we live and work are thriving, safe and inclusive.

"Much of the work done by elected members is behind the scenes, which is why we created the Cllr Awards back in 2010.

"So that every year we can take time to recognise this work and celebrate their achievements.

"The LGIU is proud to once again open nominations for the annual Cllr Awards to honour the commitment of our locally elected representatives.

"Our local democracy and our local democratic structures are stronger because of our councillors.

"We look forward to seeing a record number of nominations this year and getting to know the many inspiring stories behind them.”