Made popular by TV characters such as Homer Simpson, the donut is a sweet snack that can be bought in supermarkets, bakeries and shops across the region in small to big amounts.

However, one place which still makes them to the traditional recipe of ringed with toppings and leaves customers wanting more than one is Old Tom's Donuts.

The stall is based in Dudley town centre, following on from the original stall in Kidderminster, and sits in a prime location on Castle Street, facing the open air market and on the commuter and shopper area.

The familiar smells of sugar and fried dough can be sensed wafting down the market square, fighting off competing smells from Greggs and other nearby takeaways and enticing people in to enjoy sugar, cinnamon or topped donuts.

Owners Peter and Nicola Westwood have been on that pitch in Dudley for two years and trading as a company for seven years, with Peter having made a career change after talking to his friend Tom, who sold donuts from a stall in Wolverhampton.