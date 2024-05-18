Dudley man pleads not guilty to murder of taxi boss Mohammed Haroon Zeb

The popular father was gunned down in Queen's Cross four years ago as part of a bitter feud between families in the area.

Sikander Ali, 37, of Netherton, appeared before Wolverhampton Crown Court yesterday charged with murder and possession of a firearm. He pleaded not guilty and will go on trial at a date to be determined in November.

Mohammed Shazad, 28, also of Netherton, was charged with perverting the course of justice concerning the aftermath of Mr Zeb's murder and the disposal of a VW Golf used in the shooting, he pleaded not guilty and will also stand trial in November.

However, he also requested to have legal representation from a Kings Counsel instead of the solicitors firm who currently has the case.