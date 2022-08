Wanted: Paul Oakes. Photo: Dudley Police

Paul Oakes, a 56-year-old man, has no fixed address, and Dudley Police have posted on social media, stating that he is wanted.

Dudley Police said in a tweet: "#WANTED | Have you seen Paul Oakes?

"The 56-year-old of no fixed address, is wanted on suspicion of failing to appear at court accused of driving whilst disqualified.