Still time to sign up for Black Country Fun Run this month

The Black Country Fun Run in Halesowen is just under three weeks away

The event, organised by Halesowen and Rowley Regis Rotary Club, will take place on July 24 and will tie in with the Queen’s Baton Relay passing through the town.

It includes a 10k road race through Halesowen town centre and surrounding roads, starting at 11.30am and 5k fun run scheduled to get underway at around 2pm, with the baton doing a lap of the course at 1.39pm.

Among the runners on the day will be Black Country celebrity “Blind” Dave Heeley OBE and Halesowen and Rowley Regis MP James Morris.

Run organiser Steve Jones, president of Halesowen and Rowley Regis Rotary Club, said: "Both events have proved very successful for serious athletes and fun-runners alike.

"All are able to raise money for their own charities, we just provide the event to enable them to do so.

"It's extra special this year in that we have been chosen to be part of the Birmingham 2022 Queen's Baton Relay route just before the opening of the Games.

"We would encourage people to either take part or just attend the event."

Halesowen will mark the first stop for the Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay which will visit local attractions as part of a series of community activities to celebrate the arrival of the Commonwealth Games in the borough.

The relay route will then continue through Mary Stevens Park, Stourbridge, before visiting the historic Red House Glass Cone at Wordsley.

Councillor Simon Phipps, cabinet member for regeneration and enterprise, said: "The Black Country Fun Run is always a fantastic event for Halesowen, but it will be extra special this year with the addition of the Queen’s Baton Relay passing through the course.

"It’s a great chance to raise cash for charity and I would urge people to sign up and take part."