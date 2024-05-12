'Naked and still afraid!' – Father-of-two set to star on all-natural reality show for a second time

Sam Mouzer, a father-of-two from Quarry Bank, Dudley, starred on the American reality survival show Naked and Afraid in 2023, stripping all of his clothes as he survives 21 days in the desert with nothing but his bare necessities.

Now, after being approached by show developer Discovery, the 'Black Country Through and through' survivalist is set to take to the jungles of Columbia where he will complete a 40-day and 40-night test while also having to walk a total distance of 40 miles.

Talking about the challenge, Sam, a mental health worker, said: "I was actually approached again after doing the first show, they asked if I wanted to be included in the XL version, which is more of an extreme challenge than the last one.

Sam Mouzer is all set to appear for the XL version of Naked and Afraid

"This time it is 40 days and 40 nights while travelling 40 miles, so about a mile a day. It just adds another layer to an already hard task. It was filmed in the badlands of Columbia, it is like a secondary rainforest. An absolute bug fest through and through."

The father-of-two said that he enjoyed the last experience so much, that he decided to give it another go.