Church lighting a candle for those who have lost their dad on Father's Day

St Johns Church, Kates Hill.

St John's Church in Kates Hill was open from 11am until 3pm for the candle lighting, although the church was also inviting people who can bring their fathers along to enjoy tea and cake.

A spokesman said: "If you can't attend in person please send us your message, and a picture if you'd like to. We will then write the remembrance slip for you and light the candle, then send you a picture.