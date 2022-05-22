Notification Settings

Parish Council strikes back with Star WaRDS

By Adam SmithDudleyPublished:

The force was with litter pickers this weekend during a Star Wars litter pick.

CANNOCK COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 22/05/22.Parish Council Chair John Newman is joined by the Endon Stormtroopers Star Wars group for a litterpick around the Huntington village area..
CANNOCK COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 22/05/22.Parish Council Chair John Newman is joined by the Endon Stormtroopers Star Wars group for a litterpick around the Huntington village area..

Stormtrooper litter pickers blitzed the village of Huntington on Sunday ahead of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee along with Princess Leia and other characters from a galaxy a long time ago.

Chairman of Huntington Parish Chairman John Newman said: "I joined the parish council because I really wanted to do something about the litter in the village because it is a real problem.

"We decided to set up a Facebook group to tell people about when we would do litter pics and now we have 45 people in the group.

"We have had a brilliant response, we have got a jubilee event in a few weeks so we want to tidy up ready for the fate."

He added: "What can we do to make it different we thought get the help of the Stormtroopers in a Tea Cup group to do a Star Wars Litter Pick.

"They are passionate about litter picking so we met by the memorial garden and had 25 people come to help."

The group managed to fill up 14 black bags full of rubbish.

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

