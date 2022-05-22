Parish Council strikes back with Star WaRDS

CANNOCK COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 22/05/22.Parish Council Chair John Newman is joined by the Endon Stormtroopers Star Wars group for a litterpick around the Huntington village area..

Stormtrooper litter pickers blitzed the village of Huntington on Sunday ahead of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee along with Princess Leia and other characters from a galaxy a long time ago.

Chairman of Huntington Parish Chairman John Newman said: "I joined the parish council because I really wanted to do something about the litter in the village because it is a real problem.

"We decided to set up a Facebook group to tell people about when we would do litter pics and now we have 45 people in the group.

"We have had a brilliant response, we have got a jubilee event in a few weeks so we want to tidy up ready for the fate."

He added: "What can we do to make it different we thought get the help of the Stormtroopers in a Tea Cup group to do a Star Wars Litter Pick.

"They are passionate about litter picking so we met by the memorial garden and had 25 people come to help."